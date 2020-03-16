Look for Shares of Clorox Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.94% Rise

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $164.50 to a high of $175.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $174.98 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Clorox Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $178.88 and a 52-week low of $144.12 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $171.02 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

