Look for Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 6.34% Rise

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (:CLF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.17 to a high of $4.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.32 on volume of 3.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc have traded between a low of $2.63 and a high of $11.61 and are now at $4.36, which is 66% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in search of a potential trend change.