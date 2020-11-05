Look for Shares of Citrix Systems to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.14% Rise

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $151.24 to a high of $154.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $151.59 on volume of 523,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Citrix Systems have traded between a low of $90.28 and a high of $154.69 and are now at $154.21, which is 71% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.9%.

