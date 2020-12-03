Look for Shares of Cisco Systems to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 6.53% Sell Off

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.00 to a high of $34.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.29 on volume of 15.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Cisco Systems share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $33.00 and a high of $58.26 and are now at $34.63. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.