Look for Shares of Cintas Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.88% Rise

Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $263.01 to a high of $273.98. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $266.98 on volume of 272,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Cintas Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $155.98 and a high of $277.85 and are now at $273.49, 75% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

