Look for Shares of Cintas Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.00% Rise

Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $215.76 to a high of $223.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $203.81 on volume of 538,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cintas Corp have traded between a low of $154.33 and a high of $304.81 and are now at $216.94, which is 41% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cintas Corp and will alert subscribers who have CTAS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.