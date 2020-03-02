Look for Shares of Cinemark Holding to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.24% Sell Off

Cinemark Holding (NYSE:CNK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.84 to a high of $31.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.24 on volume of 461,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cinemark Holding has traded in a range of $30.59 to $43.51 and is now at $31.17, 2% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.57% lower and 0.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

