Look for Shares of Cimarex Energy C to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.62% Sell Off

Cimarex Energy C (NYSE:XEC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.90 to a high of $42.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.64 on volume of 329,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Cimarex Energy C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.19 and a high of $76.74 and are now at $42.06, 13% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

