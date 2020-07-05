Look for Shares of Cimarex Energy C to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.73% Rise

Cimarex Energy C (NYSE:XEC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.12 to a high of $25.88. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.82 on volume of 699,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cimarex Energy C and will alert subscribers who have XEC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Cimarex Energy C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.15 and a high of $71.58 and are now at $24.53, 102% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.97% lower and 4.44% lower over the past week, respectively.