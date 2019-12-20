Look for Shares of Church & Dwight to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.80% Rise

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $69.90 to a high of $70.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $69.39 on volume of 334,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Church & Dwight have traded between a low of $59.64 and a high of $80.99 and are now at $70.74, which is 19% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Church & Dwight on October 31st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $72.56. Since that call, shares of Church & Dwight have fallen 4.2%.