Look for Shares of Church & Dwight to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.33% Rise

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.33 to a high of $72.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $71.22 on volume of 395,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Church & Dwight and will alert subscribers who have CHD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Church & Dwight have traded between a low of $59.64 and a high of $80.99 and are now at $71.82, which is 20% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.2% lower over the past week, respectively.