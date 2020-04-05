Look for Shares of Chubb Ltd to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.74% Sell Off

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $99.65 to a high of $101.02. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $100.97 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Chubb Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $167.74 and a 52-week low of $87.35 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $99.52 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

