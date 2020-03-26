Look for Shares of Chubb Ltd to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.25% Rise

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $100.50 to a high of $107.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $103.93 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Chubb Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $87.35 and a high of $167.74 and are now at $107.27, 23% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

