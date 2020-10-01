Look for Shares of Choice Hotels to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.24% Sell Off

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $99.18 to a high of $101.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $100.57 on volume of 76,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Choice Hotels on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $89.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Choice Hotels have risen 12.1%. We continue to monitor CHH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Choice Hotels has traded in a range of $71.80 to $105.11 and is now at $99.58, 39% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.