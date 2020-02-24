Look for Shares of Chipotle Mexican to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.00% Sell Off

Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $893.00 to a high of $900.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $915.86 on volume of 235,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Chipotle Mexican share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $940.28 and a 52-week low of $592.73 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $895.60 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% higher and 1.01% higher over the past week, respectively.

