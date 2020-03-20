Look for Shares of Chipotle Mexican to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.83% Rise

Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $552.23 to a high of $596.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $579.42 on volume of 960,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chipotle Mexican have traded between a low of $415.00 and a high of $940.28 and are now at $569.72, which is 37% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

