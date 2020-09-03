Look for Shares of Chevron Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 13.74% Sell Off

Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $80.36 to a high of $88.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 13.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $93.42 on volume of 10.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Chevron Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $80.36 and a high of $127.34 and are now at $82.22. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

