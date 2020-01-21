Look for Shares of Chesapeake Energ to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.47% Sell Off

Chesapeake Energ (NYSE:CHK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $0.60 to a high of $0.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $0.66 on volume of 38.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Chesapeake Energ has traded in a range of $0.55 to $3.57 and is now at $0.62, 13% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 3.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.5%.

