Look for Shares of Chesapeake Energ to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.87% Sell Off

Chesapeake Energ (NYSE:CHK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $0.75 to a high of $0.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $0.76 on volume of 22.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chesapeake Energ have traded between a low of $0.55 and a high of $3.57 and are now at $0.77, which is 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.6%.

