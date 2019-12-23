Look for Shares of Chemocentryx Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.49% Sell Off

Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.25 to a high of $36.06. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.37 on volume of 293,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Chemocentryx Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.19 and a high of $36.88 and are now at $34.99, 465% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 12.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 3.2%.

