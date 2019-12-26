Look for Shares of Chegg Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.46% Rise

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.55 to a high of $38.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $38.91 on volume of 73,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chegg Inc have traded between a low of $25.16 and a high of $48.22 and are now at $38.94, which is 55% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Chegg Inc on October 14th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Chegg Inc have risen 18.6%. We continue to monitor CHGG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.