Look for Shares of Charter Commun-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.05% Sell Off

Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $495.46 to a high of $499.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $497.42 on volume of 204,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Charter Commun-A has traded in a range of $287.31 to $517.07 and is now at $489.12, 70% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.