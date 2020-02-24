Look for Shares of Charter Commun-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.17% Sell Off

Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $526.47 to a high of $530.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $529.24 on volume of 343,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Charter Commun-A and will alert subscribers who have CHTR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Charter Commun-A have traded between a low of $335.53 and a high of $546.54 and are now at $530.95, which is 58% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.