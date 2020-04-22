Look for Shares of Chart Industries to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.84% Sell Off

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.53 to a high of $29.17. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.40 on volume of 80,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Chart Industries share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.00 and a high of $93.52 and are now at $27.75, 85% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.1%.

