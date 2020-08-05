Look for Shares of Ch Robinson to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.11% Rise

Ch Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.23 to a high of $73.52. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $71.91 on volume of 429,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ch Robinson have traded between a low of $56.94 and a high of $91.23 and are now at $73.58, which is 29% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

