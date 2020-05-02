Look for Shares of Cerner Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 6.94% Rise

Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.75 to a high of $80.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $74.20 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Cerner Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $54.22 and a high of $80.90 and are now at $79.37, 46% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

