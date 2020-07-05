Look for Shares of Centurylink Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.24% Sell Off

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.40 to a high of $9.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.89 on volume of 5.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Centurylink Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.16 and a high of $15.30 and are now at $9.56, 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Centurylink Inc and will alert subscribers who have CTL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.