Look for Shares of Centurylink Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.29% Rise

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.28 to a high of $13.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.22 on volume of 5.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Centurylink Inc have traded between a low of $9.64 and a high of $16.53 and are now at $13.59, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 0.01% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Centurylink Inc on December 13th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.72. Since that call, shares of Centurylink Inc have fallen 4.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.