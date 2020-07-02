Look for Shares of Century Communit to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 10.18% Rise

Century Communit (NYSE:CCS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.67 to a high of $36.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.48 on volume of 483,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Century Communit share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.65 and a high of $36.96 and are now at $35.08, 62% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

