Look for Shares of Celanese Corp-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.11% Rise

Celanese Corp-A (NYSE:CE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.14 to a high of $78.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $77.98 on volume of 294,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Celanese Corp-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Celanese Corp-A in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Celanese Corp-A has traded in a range of $52.70 to $128.88 and is now at $78.26, 49% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 2.72% lower over the past week, respectively.