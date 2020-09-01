Look for Shares of Cdw Corp/De to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.12% Rise

Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $141.05 to a high of $141.93. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $141.79 on volume of 245,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cdw Corp/De on August 22nd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $116.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Cdw Corp/De have risen 20.6%. We continue to monitor CDW for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Cdw Corp/De share prices have been bracketed by a low of $77.26 and a high of $144.95 and are now at $142.90, 85% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.