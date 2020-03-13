Look for Shares of Cdk Global Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.17% Sell Off

Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.66 to a high of $40.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $37.14 on volume of 389,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Cdk Global Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.90 and the current low of $36.66 and are currently at $36.91 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

