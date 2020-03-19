Look for Shares of Cdk Global Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.03% Sell Off

Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.12 to a high of $31.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.99 on volume of 376,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cdk Global Inchas traded in a range of $29.12 to $63.90 and are now at $30.69. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cdk Global Inc and will alert subscribers who have CDK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.