Look for Shares of Caterpillar Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.83% Sell Off

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $135.85 to a high of $136.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $139.26 on volume of 927,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Caterpillar Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $111.75 and a high of $149.96 and are now at $136.60, 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Caterpillar Inc and will alert subscribers who have CAT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.