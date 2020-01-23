MySmarTrend
Look for Shares of Caterpillar Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.51% Sell Off

Written on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 12:51pm
By Nick Russo

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $140.60 to a high of $141.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $145.40 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Caterpillar Inc and will alert subscribers who have CAT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Caterpillar Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $149.96 and a 52-week low of $111.75 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $140.65 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

