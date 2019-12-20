Look for Shares of Caterpillar Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.15% Rise

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $145.24 to a high of $147.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $147.30 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Caterpillar Inc have traded between a low of $111.75 and a high of $148.47 and are now at $146.69, which is 31% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

