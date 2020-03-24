Look for Shares of Carnival Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 22.08% Rise

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.23 to a high of $16.68. Yesterday, the shares gained 22.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.81 on volume of 34.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Carnival Corp on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.46. Since that call, shares of Carnival Corp have fallen 73.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Carnival Corp has traded in a range of $7.90 to $56.92 and is now at $14.65, 85% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.37% lower and 5.87% lower over the past week, respectively.