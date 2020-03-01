MySmarTrend
Look for Shares of Capital One Fina to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.35% Sell Off

Written on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 12:56pm
By Amy Schwartz

Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $101.32 to a high of $102.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $102.44 on volume of 393,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Capital One Fina and will alert subscribers who have COF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Capital One Fina share prices have been bracketed by a low of $74.38 and a high of $105.70 and are now at $102.13, 37% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

