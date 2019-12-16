Look for Shares of Capital One Fina to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.19% Rise

Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $104.94 to a high of $105.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $104.95 on volume of 235,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Capital One Fina share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.70 and a 52-week low of $69.90 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $105.61 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Capital One Fina on October 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $92.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Capital One Fina have risen 13.0%. We continue to monitor COF for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.