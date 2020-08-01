Look for Shares of Campbell Soup Co to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.68% Sell Off

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.84 to a high of $48.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $47.96 on volume of 605,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Campbell Soup Co on June 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $40.95. Since that recommendation, shares of Campbell Soup Co have risen 17.7%. We continue to monitor CPB for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Campbell Soup Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.17 and a high of $49.56 and are now at $47.39, 47% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.