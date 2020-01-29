Look for Shares of Cal-Maine Foods to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.93% Sell Off

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.87 to a high of $36.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.80 on volume of 78,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cal-Maine Foods have traded between the current low of $35.87 and a high of $47.00 and are now at $36.09. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

