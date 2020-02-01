Look for Shares of Cadence Design to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.39% Rise

Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $69.59 to a high of $70.86. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $70.48 on volume of 516,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Cadence Design share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.08 and a 52-week low of $41.43 and are now trading 72% above that low price at $71.23 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

