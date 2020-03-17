Look for Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 13.56% Rise

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.47 to a high of $19.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 13.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $19.20 on volume of 6.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cabot Oil & Gas have traded between a low of $13.06 and a high of $27.65 and are now at $19.17, which is 47% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.62% lower and 0.19% higher over the past week, respectively.