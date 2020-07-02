Look for Shares of Brunswick Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.57% Sell Off

Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $61.08 to a high of $62.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $61.16 on volume of 129,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brunswick Corp have traded between a low of $41.02 and a high of $64.89 and are now at $61.97, which is 51% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

