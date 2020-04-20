Look for Shares of Brown & Brown to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.59% Sell Off

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.00 to a high of $38.02. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $37.09 on volume of 452,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brown & Brown have traded between a low of $30.21 and a high of $48.69 and are now at $37.12, which is 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.