Look for Shares of Brink'S Co/The to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 9.15% Sell Off

Brink'S Co/The (:BCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.82 to a high of $86.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $84.57 on volume of 634,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brink'S Co/The have traded between a low of $69.85 and a high of $97.12 and are now at $80.21, which is 15% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.17% lower over the past week, respectively.