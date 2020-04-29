Look for Shares of Brinker Intl to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 28.63% Rise

Brinker Intl (NYSE:EAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.39 to a high of $25.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 28.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $19.22 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Brinker Intl on April 7th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Brinker Intl have risen 38.5%. We continue to monitor EAT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Brinker Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.57 and a 52-week low of $7.00 and are now trading 252% above that low price at $24.62 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.