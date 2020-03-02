Look for Shares of Bright Horizons to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.03% Rise

Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $162.80 to a high of $165.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $165.13 on volume of 55,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Bright Horizons has traded in a range of $113.27 to $168.28 and is now at $165.04, 46% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

