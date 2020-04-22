Look for Shares of Briggs & Strattn to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.69% Sell Off

Briggs & Strattn (NYSE:BGG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.72 to a high of $1.83. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1.72 on volume of 175,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Briggs & Strattn share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.50 and a high of $14.14 and are now at $1.75, 17% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.