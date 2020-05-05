Look for Shares of Brandywine Rlty to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.37% Sell Off

Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.05 to a high of $10.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.22 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Brandywine Rlty has traded in a range of $7.48 to $16.25 and is now at $10.11, 35% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Brandywine Rlty and will alert subscribers who have BDN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.